Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 20,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Atos has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

