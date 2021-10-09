AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

