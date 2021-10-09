Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) versus Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Financial Analysis

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Geospace Technologies and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -13.29% -8.27% -7.10% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.40 -$19.24 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.81 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Geospace Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

