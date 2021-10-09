Axa S.A. Has $35.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of American Water Works worth $35,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

