Axa S.A. Has $37.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 195.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $37,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Pentair stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

