Axa S.A. Has $49.17 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of Etsy worth $49,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $212.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

