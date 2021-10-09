Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $52,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $223.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.