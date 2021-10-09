Axa S.A. Sells 4,377 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of EXR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

