Axa S.A. Sells 4,436 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

