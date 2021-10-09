Axe Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $184,405.78 and $21,872.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

