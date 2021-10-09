Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.96 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.02. 355,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.