Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $4.83 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

