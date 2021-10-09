Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,474.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,292.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,296.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

