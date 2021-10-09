Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up to $63.51

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.51, but opened at $66.17. Axonics shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 2,318 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

