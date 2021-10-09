Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ryder System worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

