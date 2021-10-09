Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

RGA opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

