Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $66.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

