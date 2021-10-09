Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.