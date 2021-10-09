Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

