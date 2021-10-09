Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.