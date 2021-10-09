Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 33.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

