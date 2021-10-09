Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.