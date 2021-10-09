Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 29.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of JELD opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

