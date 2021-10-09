Bailard Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

