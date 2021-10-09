Bailard Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $109.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

