Bailard Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.