Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 821 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

SDGR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $2,317,170.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.