Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $28.10 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

