Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $72.28.

