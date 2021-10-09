Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

