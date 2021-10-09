Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

