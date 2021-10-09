Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

IBMK stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

