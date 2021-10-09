Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

