Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.22.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.