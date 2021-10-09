Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 2,333 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,351 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $5,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $631.69 and a 200 day moving average of $567.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.