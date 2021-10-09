Bamco Inc. NY Sells 16,466 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.40% of Golar LNG worth $64,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $13.54. 1,289,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

