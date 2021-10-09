Banano (BAN) Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Banano has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $204,800.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,879 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

