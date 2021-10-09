Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 331 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 1,092,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,915. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.