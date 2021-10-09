Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $750.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

