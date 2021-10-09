Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

