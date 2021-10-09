Bank of Montreal Can Buys 39,198 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Airbnb by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

