Bank of Montreal Can Buys 69,478 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 174,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.