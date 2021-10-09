Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 64.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.23 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

