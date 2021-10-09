Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

