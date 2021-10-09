Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 85,490 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQC. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

