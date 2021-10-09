Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $22.92 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

