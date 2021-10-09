Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 29,919 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.