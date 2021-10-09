Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

ALSN stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

