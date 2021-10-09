Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of US Foods worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of US Foods by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 79.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.17 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

