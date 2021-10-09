Barclays Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $54.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

